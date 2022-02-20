Neither respected nor journalist - Sehwag supports Saha after journalist slamming tweet

On Saturday (February 19), the All India Senior Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma had announced the squad for the upcoming home T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka starting in March.

Both the squads saw a few notable absentees with the likes of Saha along with the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara missing out on a spot in the red ball squad.

Following his axing from the Test squad, Saha tweeted a screenshot of disturbing messages he received from an unnamed 'respected journalist'.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket...this is what I face from a so called 'Respected' journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha posted on Twitter.

Reacting to Saha's post on Twitter going viral, Sehwag quote-tweeted and wrote on Sunday (February 20), "Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi."

Former pacer RP Singh also weighed in as he tweeted: "When it is about BCCI or cricketers, we hear so many 'sources' from all the journalists. Can a single source tell me who this so called journalist is who has threatened Saha? #cricketwitter"

The veteran wicketkeeper Saha also revealed that the team management headed by coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier this month, it was reported by PTI that Shaha has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he wont' be selected in Indian team.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," an explosive Saha told mediapersons on Saturday (February 19).

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

The 37-year-old also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had allegedly assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

Meanwhile, chief selector Sharma explained that not playing in Ranji Trophy was the main reason for Saha's exclusion from the Test squad and age had no factor from the veteran wicketkeeper being dropped.

(With PTI/Agency inputs)