Never again - Yuvraj Singh regrets appeal for help to Shahid Afridi's foundation

By Pti

New Delhi, May 18: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday (May 17) regretted his call for assistance to Shahid Afridi's charity after the former Pakistan star's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Afridi raked up Kashmir issue again and accused Indian Prime Minister Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," he wrote in his Twitter post.

Last month, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj had posted videos in support of 'Shahid Afridi Foundation' which was raising funds for the underprivileged affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, Harbhajan also took to Twitter to join Yuvraj's pledge to 'never again' support Afridi.

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
