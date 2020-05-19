Never thought I'll slam a double hundred in ODIs: Rohit Sharma tells R Ashwin

The talented Mumbai batsman notched up his maiden ODI double century against Australia in 2013 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It had only been a few months since Rohit started opening the innings for India in the white-ball format but entered his name in the elite list of cricketers. He was then the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to slam a double hundred in the 50-over format.

In an Instagram live session with his fellow India teammate R Ashwin, Rohit said he never thought he'll slam a double century in an ODI game.

"Honestly, I never thought I'll slam a double century in the ODIs but it just happened. That day the track was conducive for batting and the shorter boundaries at Chinnaswamy aided me as well. I remember there was a rain interruption for some 30 odd minutes when I and Shikhar (Dhawan) were opened the innings and he was dismissed in the second over after the play resumed. Soon after Virat (Kohli) was run out due to a mix-up. I still don't know whose fault it was, but by then I had understood that I'll have to stay till the end to post a big total because it was a very high scoring series and no total was safe in that series."

Rohit also talked about how he constructed that innings and what role MS Dhoni had to play in his knock.

"I remember when MS (Dhoni) joined me, he in his own way advised me to not play any rash shot and get out. Since I was the set batsman, he wanted me to bat as deep as possible and asked me to not take too much risk. But soon I realised, I was timing the ball really well and that I can attack any bowler so I went on the offensive," Rohit recollected.