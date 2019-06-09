Williamson praises Black Caps quicks after 'outstanding' win

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

three wins out of three

Neesham (5-31) claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul and Ferguson took 4-37 to become the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with eight dismissals.

Captain Williamson then struck an unbeaten 79 and Ross Taylor made 48 after Aftab Alam (3-45) had got rid of Martin Guptill off the first ball of the innings.

Williamson reflected on a job well done on a painful day for Afghanistan, who were without Rashid Khan in the field after he was struck by a rapid short ball from Ferguson.

"It was an outstanding win. They have a few world-class players, they got off to a very good start, but we stuck to our plans, (it's) great to see the way the seamers came back," said the skipper.

"Lockie is a fast bowler, his role is to bowl fast. It doesn't need much encouragement to get him up. He's made a big difference because of the left-arm right-arm combination.

"Neesham was superb as well, there was pace and movement and he used the conditions well. My form has been alright, just doing a job for the team.

"We've now chased three games in a row. It's great to win every game you play. We've got a couple of days off, which the guys will look forward to before we play India in a few days' time."