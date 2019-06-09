Cricket

Williamson praises Black Caps quicks after 'outstanding' win

By Opta
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson struck an unbeaten 79
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson struck an unbeaten 79

Taunton, June 9: Kane Williamson praised Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson for setting up New Zealand's emphatic seven-wicket Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

three wins out of three

Neesham (5-31) claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul and Ferguson took 4-37 to become the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with eight dismissals.

1
43656

Captain Williamson then struck an unbeaten 79 and Ross Taylor made 48 after Aftab Alam (3-45) had got rid of Martin Guptill off the first ball of the innings.

Williamson reflected on a job well done on a painful day for Afghanistan, who were without Rashid Khan in the field after he was struck by a rapid short ball from Ferguson.

"It was an outstanding win. They have a few world-class players, they got off to a very good start, but we stuck to our plans, (it's) great to see the way the seamers came back," said the skipper.

"Lockie is a fast bowler, his role is to bowl fast. It doesn't need much encouragement to get him up. He's made a big difference because of the left-arm right-arm combination.

"Neesham was superb as well, there was pace and movement and he used the conditions well. My form has been alright, just doing a job for the team.

"We've now chased three games in a row. It's great to win every game you play. We've got a couple of days off, which the guys will look forward to before we play India in a few days' time."

New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
