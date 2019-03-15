New Zealand captain Williamson to miss third Test against Bangladesh

Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed a left pectoral injury will keep the 28-year-old sidelined as batsman Will Young was named for a Test debut at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Tim Southee will become the Kiwis' 30th Test captain, while wicketkeeper BJ Watling has been passed fit after recovering from a hamstring injury.

New Zealand clinched innings victories in both of the first two Tests, with Williamson becoming the nation's first batsman to reach 20 centuries and also their fastest to get to 6,000 runs during the opener in Hamilton.

Take a bow! Captain Kane Williamson reaches the 200 milestone for the second time in his Test career. He's also declared the NZ innings closed at 715/6!

FULL SCORECARD | https://t.co/StjmkPzcaX #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/CUNMZLodmY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 2 March 2019

Despite Williamson showing improvements since the second Test in Wellington, Stead has no intentions of risking his captain.

"Kane is obviously a really important player for us and with the nature of the injury we couldn't be sure he wouldn't aggravate it," said Stead.

"He's improving every day and will continue his rehabilitation as planned.

"Will has been waiting in the wings for a while now and he'll get a great opportunity batting at number three in a settled line-up."