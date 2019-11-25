New Zealand vs England, 1st Test: Wagner's five-for seals crushing Black Caps win

England managed to make it through to tea on the final day as Sam Curran (29 not out) and Jofra Archer (30) fought to salvage a draw with two wickets remaining in Mount Maunganui.

But Neil Wagner (5-44) claimed back-to-back wickets with just over 20 overs remaining to seal a memorable victory for the Black Caps.

England's backs were against the wall after BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner left the visiting side reeling at the end of day four on Sunday.

WAGNER TWO-IN-TWO balls to seal a Test VICTORY! He finishes with 5-44! Thanks for the tussle @englandcricket, we'll see you in Hamilton for Test two!#NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/vHHjywDwvP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2019

Watling's double century and Santner's (3-53) three-for prior to stumps, having scored 126 runs, had England battling at 55-3 – still 207 runs behind after New Zealand's 615-9 declared.

Joe Denly (35) and Joe Root (11) returned to the middle, with England's sights set on batting out the day against the red-hot Kiwis.

England, though, were dealt a major blow when Root fell victim to Colin de Grandhomme (1-15) in the morning session.

Ben Stokes teamed up with Denly, taking the score to 121-4 heading to the drinks break, and the all-rounder added 28 runs off 84 deliveries before his stumps were bundled over by Tim Southee (1-60).

It was the opening New Zealand – who lost Trent Boult due to rib pain – needed as Wagner took three wickets in a five-over burst to put the home side on track for a rout.

Denly, Ollie Pope (6) and Jos Buttler (0) had no answer for Wagner, who then wrapped up proceedings in devastating fashion – the Black Caps remaining undefeated in home Tests since 2017.