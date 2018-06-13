New Zealand great Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

Hadlee underwent an operation to remove a tumour after a routine colonoscopy last month saw him diagnosed with bowel cancer.

A statement from Hadlee's wife, Lady Dianne, said the 66-year-old is expected to recover fully.

"It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery," she said.

"Our reasons for making this statement are a desire to be transparent, and to prevent the inevitable speculation and incorrect rumours.

"I would also request people's understanding and acceptance of our request for privacy while we go through the next few months, both for ourselves and for the extended Hadlee family."

Hadlee played 86 Tests and 115 one-day internationals for New Zealand, taking 589 wickets to be considered among the greatest players of all-time.

