Cricket

New Zealand great Richard Hadlee diagnosed with bowel cancer

Posted By:
New Zealand great Richard Hadlee
New Zealand great Richard Hadlee

Christchurch, June 13: New Zealand great Richard Hadlee has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, but the former paceman is expected to make a full recovery.

Hadlee underwent an operation to remove a tumour after a routine colonoscopy last month saw him diagnosed with bowel cancer.

A statement from Hadlee's wife, Lady Dianne, said the 66-year-old is expected to recover fully.

"It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery," she said.

"Our reasons for making this statement are a desire to be transparent, and to prevent the inevitable speculation and incorrect rumours.

"I would also request people's understanding and acceptance of our request for privacy while we go through the next few months, both for ourselves and for the extended Hadlee family."

Hadlee played 86 Tests and 115 one-day internationals for New Zealand, taking 589 wickets to be considered among the greatest players of all-time.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 48 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue