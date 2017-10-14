New Zealand name six NZ A players in ODI squad against India

New Delhi, Oct 14: Selectors have picked up six players from New Zealand A to their squad for the upcoming ODI series against India.

NZ-India series schedule

Uncapped players Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle will make their debuts for New Zealand. All these six players are currently playing against India A and will join the rest of the team after the conclusion of the tour.

Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips and George Worker will join the Blackcaps' squad.

As per an official release from New Zealand board, Ish Sodhi and Tom Bruce will travel with the squad for the ODIs, having been named in the Twenty20 squad. Ross Taylor and Worker will return to New Zealand following the conclusion of the ODIs.

New Zealand Selector and NZ A Manager Gavin Larsen was quoted by the official release that the likes of Todd Astle and Glenn Phillips had earned their spots through both domestic form and their performances for NZ A.

"Todd has been one of the best white-ball players in domestic cricket the last few seasons and he's backed that up with a strong showing for New Zealand A. Todd brings all round skill to the squad, quality leg spin, is athletic in the field as well as being able to contribute with the bat," said Larsen.

"Glenn has made an immediate effect in domestic cricket and has certainly taken his opportunity over here with NZ A, including an outstanding 140 not out. Glenn is an option for us with the gloves in both Twenty20s and ODIs, so we feel we have our bases covered with the 15 we've picked.

"All of the players picked across the squads have some experience in India, but we know we're playing at six different venues and are going to have to adapt quickly and continually.

"It's widely accepted that India in their own backyard is the toughest challenge in cricket, so we'll have to be at our best."

Kane Williamson-led side will begin their campaign with two warm-up games against BCCI Board President's XI before the first ODI in Mumbai on 22 October.

BLACKCAPS ODI squad

Kane Williamson (C)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Henry Nicholls

Adam Milne

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

George Worker

BLACKCAPS Twenty20 squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Tom Bruce

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Henry Nicholls

Adam Milne

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee