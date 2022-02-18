New Zealand on verge of huge victory over sorry South Africa

Henry Nicholls scored his eighth Test century, with Tom Blundell falling just short of 100, as the Blackcaps finished on 482 all-out for their first innings.

That was in response to South Africa's measly total of 95 from day one, though the Proteas had hit back with the late wickets of Will Young and stand-in captain Tom Latham.

Neil Wagner, however, frustrated the tourists and decided to go out to entertain in Friday's first session, striking seven boundaries and two sixes off South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (2-113) and Glenton Stuurman (1-124).

Rabada got his revenge when he dismissed Wagner on 49, but the damage to South Africa's spirit had already been done. Indeed, even though Sturrman sent Daryl Mitchell (16) back to the pavilion and Aiden Markram (2-27) ended Nicholls' stand at 105, Colin de Grandhomme and Blundell put on a 76-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Blundell helped nail South Africa further into submission alongside number 11 Matt Henry, who followed up his seven-for from day one with a brilliant 58 not-out.

Marco Jansen eventually ended Blundell's stint, and New Zealand's innings, but there was more misery to come for the Proteas, who lost Sarel Erwee leg before wicket to Tim Southee (2-20) in the first over.

Dean Elgar fell to Henry (1-13), with Southee then claiming Markram's wicket to reduce South Africa to 4-3. Rassie van der Dussen (nine) and Temba Bavuma (22) steadied the ship, but matters look bleak for the tourists, who reached stumps 34-3 and trailing by 353.

Quick-scoring Blackcaps prove relentless

Wicketkeeper Blundell's 96 came from 138 balls and included 12 fours, while De Grandhomme's 45 was achieved from 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 107.14 as, along with Nicholls, the duo truly took the game away from South Africa after Christchurch native Nicholls had inflicted the initial major damage.

New Zealand had four partnerships of 50 or more, while South Africa's best in the first innings was 33.

More joy for stand-in Henry

Having been called up due to Trent Boult's absence – the bowler is on paternity leave – Henry has surely made himself undroppable.

He collected seven wickets on day one and then showed his class with the bat, becoming the first number 11 to score 50 after taking a seven-for.