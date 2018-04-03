Cricket

New Zealand overtake Australia to claim third spot in ICC Test rankings

Posted By:
Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a series win over England
Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a series win over England

Bengaluru, April 3: New Zealand have overtaken Australia to take third position in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings after the Christchurch and Johannesburg Test matches, which has resulted in them getting a bigger purse from the International Cricket Council at the extended cut-off date of April 3, 2018

New Zealand's 1-0 series win over England and Australia's 3-1 loss to South Africa have resulted in both teams finishing on 102 points in the team rankings.

Pacer and man of the match Vernon Philander took six wickets to power South Africa to a crushing 492-run over Australia at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner dished out a terrific rearguard action to earn New Zealand a spirited draw against England at Christchurch under fading light, a result that left Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson short of words.

However, New Zealand are ahead by a wafer-thin margin, as they are now on 102.263 points and Australia are on 102.2 points.

The change in rankings means that New Zealand will now get a prize money of $200,000 for finishing third while Australia will have to be content with $100,000.

South Africa had already assured themselves of the second place and $500,000 after having taken up a 2-1 lead in the series since only Australia could overtake them in the team list.

Australia needed to win 3-0 or better to overtake South Africa while they had to avoid losing 3-1 or worse to ensure that neither New Zealand nor England could overtake them.

India have already been presented with the ICC Test Championship Mace and a $1 million prize money after they sealed the top spot following victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa in January.

South Africa had won the series 2-1. India and South Africa had also finished in similar rankings in 2017.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel