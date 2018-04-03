New Zealand overtake Australia to claim third spot in ICC Test rankings

New Zealand's 1-0 series win over England and Australia's 3-1 loss to South Africa have resulted in both teams finishing on 102 points in the team rankings.

Today's results mean New Zealand finish above Australia in the year-end @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings and claim a 0,000 prize!https://t.co/OFOfZdmMIf pic.twitter.com/cMidnKpWGR — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2018

Pacer and man of the match Vernon Philander took six wickets to power South Africa to a crushing 492-run over Australia at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner dished out a terrific rearguard action to earn New Zealand a spirited draw against England at Christchurch under fading light, a result that left Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson short of words.

However, New Zealand are ahead by a wafer-thin margin, as they are now on 102.263 points and Australia are on 102.2 points.

The change in rankings means that New Zealand will now get a prize money of $200,000 for finishing third while Australia will have to be content with $100,000.

South Africa had already assured themselves of the second place and $500,000 after having taken up a 2-1 lead in the series since only Australia could overtake them in the team list.

Australia needed to win 3-0 or better to overtake South Africa while they had to avoid losing 3-1 or worse to ensure that neither New Zealand nor England could overtake them.

India have already been presented with the ICC Test Championship Mace and a $1 million prize money after they sealed the top spot following victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa in January.

South Africa had won the series 2-1. India and South Africa had also finished in similar rankings in 2017.