New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Toss and Playing 11: Blackcaps opt to bat first

As for team news, both New Zealand and Pakistan have fielded unchanged playing XIs from their last outings in the tournament. Babar Azam-led Pakistan head into the match on the back of victory over Bangladesh, while the Kiwis are fresh from a victory over Ireland.

After opting to bat first, Williamson said: "We are gonna have bat. Used surface. We've got the same team. It's important we assess to the changing conditions quickly. Our focus is on this game."

Meanwhile Babar said: "Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we'll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we'll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game."

At the pitch report, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock reckoned the wicket is a used one and could be two-paced and felt batting first will be a good option.

"It's the same pitch that was used for Australia vs New Zealand. This one is devoid of grass, it's very bare and pretty dry. It could be a little bit two-paced," Pollock said.

"Pakistan have seen more these type of pitches than New Zealand have. Bat first, get the runs on the board and then see what the surface does. Also look out for Pakistan, they could get some reverse swing."

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Playing 11s:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.