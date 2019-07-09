New Zealand won only 1 of 7 semi-finals played at World Cup so far: Here’s a look

The Black Caps have made the semi-finals seven times before this, starting in 1975, but have only managed to win one of them.

Here we take a look at brief results of New Zealand's semi-final outings at the World Cup:

1975: Lost to West Indies by 5 wickets at the Oval

Clive Lloyd's side won the toss and sent NZ to bat first. The Kiwis made a good start and were well placed at 98 for 1 but once the second-wicket partnership between captain Glenn Turner (36) and Geoff Howarth (51) was broken, the Kiwis fell like nine pins and were all out for 158 in 52.2 overs. Bernard Julien took 4 for 27. The Caribbeans lost five wickets to overhaul the target with Alvin Kallicharran making 72 and Gordon Greenidge scoring 55 to put up 125 runs for the second wicket. Kallicharran was the man of the match.

1979: Lost to England by 9 runs at Old Trafford

New Zealand captain Mark Burgess won the toss and asked the hosts to bat. England made an ordinary start after they lost two wickets with 38 on the board before captain Mike Brearley 53 and Graham Gooch's 71 added 58 runs. Derek Randall scored 42 in the later part and from 98 for 4, England reached a total of 221 for 8 in 60 overs. For New Zealand, opener John Wright made 69 off 137 balls but was short of partners. As NZ lost wickets, the required run rate went up and eventually they finished at 212 for 9 despite a late surge. Mike Hendrick took 3 for 55. Gooch was named the man of the match.

1992: Lost to Pakistan by 4 wickets at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Martin Crowe made 91 while Ken Rutherford chipped in with 50 to see the Kiwis post a competitive 262 for 7 in 50 overs. Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed took two wickets each. Pakistan started steadily with captain Imran Khan scoring 44 at No.3. Opener Rameez Raja also made 44. Old warhorse Javed Miandad made an unbeaten 57, but it was young Inzamam-ul-Haq's 60 not out off 37 balls that saw Pakistan through in 49 overs with four wickets in hand. Willie Watson took 2 for 39. Inzamam was the man of the match.

1999: Lost to Pakistan by 9 wickets at Old Trafford

Stephen Fleming won the toss and chose to bat first. There were no big scorers but a lot of 40s and 30s from the Kiwis took them to a total of 241 for 7 in 50 overs. Roger Twose made 46. Shoaib Akhtar took 3 for 55. The Black Caps' bowling fell apart on that day as they managed to take just one Pakistani wicket. Even the top wicket hunter of the tournament, Geoff Allott, went without a reward. Saeed Anwar made 113 not out and his opening partner Wajahatullah Wasti scored 84 as the Men in Green won by 9 wickets with 15 balls to spare. Chris Cairns took the only wicket and Akhtar was named the man of the match.

2007: Lost to Sri Lanka by 81 runs in Kingston

Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat, and then led from the front with 115 not out. Opener Upul Tharanga made 73 and Tillakaratne Dilshan made 30 off 27 balls to help the sub-continent team reach a total of 289 for 5 in 50 0vers. James Franklin took 2 for 46. NZ were never in the race as they kept losing wickets regularly. Opener Peter Fulton made the highest for his team - 46 while Scot Styris scored 37. NZ were at 105 for 2 after the duo added 73 runs but once Styris fell, the Kiwis collapsed and were reduced to 149 for 9. The last pair of Franklin (30 not out) and Jeetan Patel (34) added 59 runs for the final wicket to take NZ past 200. However, they were all out for 208 in the 42nd over with Muttiah Muralidharan taking 4 for 31. Jayawardene was named the man of the match.

2011: Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Colombo

Daniel Vettori won the toss and elected to bat, but NZ could only manage 217 against the Sri Lankans who were playing at home. Scott Styris scored 57, the highest for his team, while opener Martin Guptill made 39. Lasith Malinga and Ajantha Mendis took three wickets each. Opener Dilshan's 73 and captain Kumar Sangakkara's 54 added 120 runs for the second wicket as the home team won by 5 wickets in 47.5 overs. Tim Southee took 3 for 57. Sangakkara was named the man of the match.

2015: Beat South Africa by 4 wickets in DLS Method in Auckland

The first time the Kiwis had the last laugh in a World Cup semi-final was in 2015, four decades after they had made their first semi-final. AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat and in 50 overs, South Africa scored 281 for 5. Faf du Plessis made 82 while de Villiers scored 65 not out and David Miller, 49. Corey Anderson took 3 or 72. Chasing a revised target of 298 in only 43 overs, NZ were placed at 149 for 4 but it was a century partnership between Grant Elliott (84 not out) and Anderson (58) that tilted the match in favour of the Black Caps. Earlier, their captain Brendon McCullum also made a half-century (59). Morne Morkel took 3 for 59. Elliott was the man of the match.