NFCC ramps up fan connect, onboards Indian Cricket’s biggest fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam as tournament endorser

Known for his die-hard fandom for the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar he will also be seen competing for the national champion's title. Hosted by BalleBaazi.com, the association between NFCC and Sudhir Kumar Gautam shall play a key role in upholding their fan-first approach of the brand.

Sudhir Kumar Gautam has been officially regarded as the Indian cricket team's biggest fan ever! Many may not know him by name, but he is certainly one of the most recognised faces seen in the audience in every important match or tournament of the Indian cricket team. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup fever at its peak, Sudhir is a true representation of "Dil Se Indian" who brings together the spirit of fandom and cricket mania for the ongoing NFCC.

First-ever National Fantasy Cricket Championship to begin from October 23; here's how you can register

Commenting on the association, Sudhir Kumar, said, "Main Bihar ke ek chhote se shehar Muzaffarpur se hoon aur 6 saal ke umar se hi Cricket ka deewana hoon. Aaj meri phechan ka poora shrey Indian Cricket team aur Sachin ji ko jaata hai. Maine kayi baari matches dekhne ke liye kayi kathinaion ka saamna kia hai, cycle chala kar door-door tak match dekhne jata tha. Bina train ticket ke safar kiya hai, par stadium pahunch kar mujhe jo khushi milti thi uske samne ye saare pareshani kam lagti thi. Shayad mera janm hi ek cricket fan banne k liye hua tha."

"Aaj ke fans ke paas apne favorite game se judey rehne ke zariye kaafi aasaan ho gaye hain. Fantasy sports unme se ek hai. NFCC ek bilkul naye tarike ka format hai jo ki aapko mauka deta hai ye batane ka, ke aap game ko kitne accche se samjhte ho aur game ke kitne bade fan ho. Mujhe NFCC ke sath apni pehchan jod kar bohot khushi ho rahi hai."

Sudhir is the perfect example of how "Cricket is a Religion in our country" and his journeys of toil and sweat to watch each match is only an inspiration for the upcoming generation of cricket fanatics. A known figure in the stands and to the media, since 2002 Sudhir ji has been visualised with paint all over his body with the tricolour in his hand, and also sometimes with a conch that he blows fiercely at all fours and sixes.

Commenting on the association Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com, also expressed his views on the association and said, "NFCC's whole and sole objective is "for the fans and by the fans". Even after the commencement of the championship, we felt that there needs to be a true fan to represent the spirit of the championship and who can epitomize that better than Sudhir. We have been witnessing significant participation in the championship from all parts of the country and with Sudhir ji onboard, we only intend to take it a level further."

There are around 1.3 billion Indian Cricket Fans, but only 1 will be crowned India's First-ever Fantasy Cricket Champion! The National Fantasy Cricket Championship (NFCC) - World Cup 2021 edition is a free-to-play tournament that brings you the ultimate opportunity to show your skills and knowledge about the game of Cricket.

Source: Media Release