Nigel Llong pays fine for damaging room door; likely to stand in IPL 2019 final

The incident occurred after Llong was confronted by Kohli and bowler Umesh Yadav after a contentious no-ball call during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The giant screen in the stadium showed that Umesh's delivery was legal but Llong stood by his call. However, Llong paid Rs 5000 as fine to Karnataka State Cricket Association for damaging the door.

The BCCI, it is learnt, is in a dilemma on whether to even consider taking such a step "for a moment's indiscretion". The KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao said the association has demanded action against Llong. Rao, however, did say that the 50-year-old paid for the damage caused.

"I didn't speak to umpire Llong but I spoke to match referee Narayanan Kutty. I am hopeful COA will take action," said Rao. Llong has stood in 56 Tests, 123 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals in his career and will be standing in the upcoming World Cup in the United Kingdom, starting May 30.