No point in planning when bowling to ABD: Shahbaz Nadeem after SRH’s win over RCB

After the SRH bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict RCB to a paltry 120, Hyderabad batsmen, led by Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Jason Holder (26) chased it down comfortably with 35 balls to spare.

SRH spinner Shahbaz Nadeem pocketed the prized scalp of destructive RCB batsman AB de Villiers during their important win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After removing de Villiers for 24 off 24 the bowler said that not having a plan is the best thing when you are bowling to the South African batsman.

Talking about his important wicket to SRH teammate Sandeep Sharma in a video posted on the IPL website, Nadeem said that since ABD has no set pattern of batting, there was no use of making a plan against him.

“The plan to bowl to AB de Villiers is to go with no plan. He plays differently every day so there is no point in planning,” Nadeem said in the video posted on iplt20.com.

“Basically when I dismissed him, he had already hit me for a six in the same over. So I thought of bowling him at the off stump and luckily the ball went flying straight to deep extra cover,” Nadeem further added.

Meanwhile Nadeem’s teammate and bowler Sandeep Sharma, who removed Virat Kohli for the seventh time in the tournament, said ABD’s wicket was a big wicket for the team. “It was a big wicket for us. After de Villiers’ wicket it got easy for us to bowl in the death overs,” Sandeep said.

Meanwhile talking about their final game against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Nadeem said, “Mumbai Indians is a strong side but we got the momentum with us and I am confident that we have chances of qualifying,” signed off Nadeem.

With the win over RCB, the David Warner-led side has now climbed to the fourth spot on the points table. Hyderabad kept their season alive with 12 points from 13 matches.

The Hyderabad side will take on Mumbai in a must-win clash on the final day of the league games on Tuesday (Nov. 3) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.