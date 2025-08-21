Cricket Not Rohit Sharma or Rishabh Pant! Former coach Sanjay Bangar names This India player as Foodie By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 13:01 [IST]

Despite the strict routine of a cricketer, food is something which is enjoyed by the players. The broad food culture across the world is preey easy to grasp as they travel all the time, and despite calorie restrictions, there is no harm in trying something new, ain't it?

Sachin Tendulkar was a great foodie, who used to taste various kinds of food. Sourav Ganguly recalled an anecdote where he was fed Crocodile meat by Tendulkar during one of their trips to Kenya.

Tendulkar wanted to try crocodile meat but knew Ganguly wouldn't eat it. So, he asked the chef to prepare crocodile meat but serve it as chicken. When the dish was served, neither of them realized what they were eating. After Ganguly finished his meal, Tendulkar revealed it was actually crocodile meat. Ganguly said he couldn't protest because he feared being dropped from the team, but admitted the food was good.

The regime and the fitness routine of the players have radically changed these days. Players are now much more calorie-conscious and try to be in optimum condition in terms of their fitness. Virat Kohli, once a Chole Bhature muncher and Chicken Tikka lover, has turned to Vegan. Despite that, the Indian team still has a few players who doesn't really like to compromise with their taste buds all the time.

Rohit Sharma loves his meals, while Rishabh Pant also enjoys the North Indian dishes. But to describe a foodie, former India coach Sanjay Bangar has named someone else. Bangar said India pacer Mohammed Shami would be the one who can be called foodie in the current Indian side.

"In today's team, I think it's Mohammed Shami. He is very fond of eating. Whenever you bring food in front of him, he enjoys it and not just for himself, he makes sure the person next to him eats as well," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

Shami is known for eating his Mutton and Biryani often, and has a great affinity for non-vegetarian foods. The India pacer is currently with Bengal playing in the Buchi Babu tournament.