ODI team of 2020 | Aaron Finch to captain, Virat Kohli misses out; find the top players

1. Aaron Finch (Captain)

The Australian captain and opener is best suited to lead the 11 of 2020. He has scored runs at a heavy volume though strike-rate remained just over 81. But 673 runs from 13 matches at 56.08 with two hundreds and 5 fifties cannot be overlooked.

2. David Warner

This was a close call between Warner (12 matches, 465 runs, 42.27, 1 hundred and 3 fifties) and England's Jonny Bairstow (9 matches, 346 runs, 43.25, 1 hundred and 3 fifties). There is nothing really separates them but the experience of Warner and being a left-hander went in favour of him.

3. Steve Smith

The Australian batsman had a prolific 2020 in ODIs. From 10 matches, he amassed 568 runs with 3 hundreds and 2 fifties at 63.11. The overall record among batsmen. Virat Kohli is not too far behind, clocking 431 runs from 9 matches with five 50s at 47.89. But Smith's numbers are too overwhelming.

4. Sam Billings

Another close call. Marnus Labuschagne has played 13 ODIs and made 478 runs at 39.42 with a hundred and three fifties and bats at No 4. While Billings bats a bit down the order for England at 5 or 6. But he has played 6 matches against Ireland and Australia this year and made 315 runs with a hundred and a fifty at 78.75. We will go with Billings assuming a promotion will open more chances for him to express his talent and on raw numbers.

5. KL Rahul (Wk)

Rahul made a fine impression as wicket-keeper batsman in 2020. His wicket-keeping is an evolving work but has given a lot of flexibility to India in ODIs. As a batsman he has numbers too - 9 matches, 443 runs at 55.38 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties. There is no real contention for him out there.

6. Hardik Pandya

Hardik has played just three ODIs and all against Australia. But they were enough to showcase his power and calibre as a finisher. Hardik made 210 runs from three matches at 105 with two fifties. He is a beast at No 6.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

It was a tight contest between Jadeja and Glenn Maxwell. But the Indian will sneak past Maxwell on his all-round abilities. Maxwell has made 353 runs from 6 matches at 70.60 with a hundred and three fifties and his strike-rate was a whopping 125. As a batsman, Jadeja is not far behind either taking 223 runs from 9 matches at 55.75 but he can also show 7 wickets from 9 matches at 5.36.

8. Alzarri Joseph

The West Indian pacer has taken 18 wickets from 6 matches at 14.72 and his economy rate is 4.42. He is the highest wicket-taker among pacers and the second highest wicket-taker behind Adam Zampa.

9. Jofra Archer

There are bowlers who have more wickets like Josh Hazlewood (16 wickets from 10 matches, Pat Cummins 15 wickets from 11 matches and Mohammed Shami 12 wickets from 6 matches) but we will go with the England pacer Archer because he can a lethal lower bat too. And he has a decent wicket coloumn too 7 wickets from 3 matches.

10. Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi has this fine figure of 6 for 58 against Australia a few months ago and the South African pacer has taken 12 wickets from four matches at 16.08.

11. Adam Zampa

The standout bowler of 2020. From 13 matches, the Aussie leg-spinner has taken a mindboggling 27 wickets and his economy was very good at 5.01. Even some of the best like Virat Kohli could not score much off him.