One win is all we need and we’ve been waiting for that since the last three games: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer

After SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha put up a scintillating display to guide Hyderabad to a strong total of 219/9, the bowlers stepped up as they bowled out the Capitals for 131 with an over to spare.

While the Sunrisers kept their season alive with the thumping win, the Capitals fell to their third loss on the trot.

The Delhi Capitals had been in rampaging form throughout the season. But the last three losses may have put a doubt on their chances as the other teams have stepped up. Needing just one win to confirm their playoff berth, skipper Shreyas Iyer believed that despite this loss, the team couldn’t get bogged down after reaching this season.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony, Capitals captain Iyer said, “Definitely a big loss, but you can’t get bogged down at this point of time. We still have two games. One win is all we need. We’ve been waiting for that since the last three games. This loss is definitely going to motivate us.”

The captain further added that the Capitals have enjoyed a good run and the last few matches shouldn’t affect the team. “I think we need to have a strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down.

“We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn’t get to our heads,” stated the Delhi skipper.

Hyderabad skipper Warner and opener Saha notched up the highest powerplay of the season as the duo scored 77 off the first six overs. Iyer believed Delhi lost the plot in the first six overs of the match itself.

“I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ runs,” said Iyer after Delhi fell to their biggest loss of season.

The Capitals need just a win to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi next play Mumbai Indians and then take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league game.

After their crushing loss to Hyderabad, the skipper said that no team should be underestimated, especially towards the business end of the tournament. “It was really unfortunate that we didn’t do well today. Any team can surprise any team in this tournament.

“You can’t underestimate anyone, especially at the business end of the tournament. RCB is a good team but we must also remember we’ve beaten them before,” signed off the skipper.

After the loss the Capitals are currently placed third on the points table with 14 points from twelve matches. The Ricky Ponting-coached side will next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday (Oct. 31).