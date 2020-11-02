Orange cap stays with KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah is the purple cap holder

KXIP's IPL 2020 campaign got over after heavy nine-wicket loss to CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (November 1).

Rahul made a 27-ball 29 before he was cleaned up by South African paceman Lungi Ngidi.

That took the Karnataka opener's tally to 670 runs from 14 innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

The 28-year-old, who was named in all three squads for India's tour of Australia based on his consistent performance, scored five half-centuries and a three-figure mark in IPL 2020.

For the tour Down Under, with incumbent Rohit Sharma not fit, Rahul has also been named as vice-captain of the team in the shorter formats.

His India mate and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is second in the IPL 2020 scoring charts with 471 runs from 13 games while CSK's Faf du Plessis is third (449 from 13 innings).

BUMRAH AMONG THE WICKETS

In the bowling department, Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on top with 23 wickets from 13 matches.

Bumrah and Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada have taken the same number of wickets, but the MI paceman has a better economy rate (6.96) compared to the Proteas quickie (8.19), by virtue of which he dislodged the South African from the top.

PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals, who brought up the rear in the IPL 2020 table, can take solace from the fact that Jofra Archer is the joint third-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps from 14 matches, the same as Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal, KXIP's Mohammed Shami and MI's Trent Boult.

With just two round-robin matches to go, the IPL 2020 which began on September 19, has reached its business end, with Mumbai Indians the only team to have made it to the play-offs.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

The round-robin stage concludes on Tuesday (November 3). After a day of rest, the play-off stage will commence from Thursday (November 5) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The final is slated to be held at the same venue on November 10.