PAK vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Lahore Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 8:23 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs SA 1st Test: As the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa heads into Day 3, the contest remains delicately balanced, with South Africa trailing by 162 runs at 216 for 6.

The visitors' hopes of narrowing the deficit now rest heavily on the shoulders of Tony de Zorzi, who showcased exceptional grit on a challenging Lahore surface to remain unbeaten on 81 at stumps on Day 2.

The second day witnessed a gripping battle between bat and ball, with Pakistan's spinners maintaining a stranglehold on proceedings. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the standout performer, claiming 4 for 85 as he extracted sharp turn and bounce from an increasingly abrasive pitch. His disciplined spell ensured that South Africa's middle order never truly settled after losing early wickets.

Earlier in the day, South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy turned the match around briefly with a stunning display of left-arm spin, recording a career-best 6 for 117. His incredible spell - which included a burst of three wickets in four deliveries - dismantled Pakistan's lower order and brought an end to their innings at 378. Despite that success, South Africa's top order failed to build substantial partnerships in reply, allowing Pakistan to maintain the upper hand.

Heading into Day 3, South Africa will look to de Zorzi to shepherd the tail and add crucial runs alongside the lower order to bring the deficit closer to three figures. For Pakistan, the task will be to wrap up the innings swiftly and extend their advantage on a surface likely to deteriorate further. With spinners expected to dominate as the game progresses, the morning session could prove decisive in determining which side takes control of this absorbing Test.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Session Timings, Day 3: What are the Session Times in India and Pakistan?

Play on Day 3 is scheduled to resume at 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM PKT. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 5:30 PM IST/5:00 PM PKT in the evening.

PAK vs SA - 1st Test Session Timings (Times in IST with Pakistan Standard Time in brackets) Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration 1st session 10:30 AM (10:00 AM PKT) 12:30 PM (12:00 PM PKT) 2 hours Lunch 12:30 PM (12:00 PM PKT) 1:10 PM (12:40 PM PKT) 40 minutes 2nd session 1:10 PM (12:40 PM PKT) 3:10 PM (2:40 PM PKT) 2 hours Tea 3:10 PM (2:40 PM PKT) 3:30 PM (3:00 PM PKT) 20 minutes 3rd session 3:30 PM (3:00 PM PKT) 5:30 PM (5:00 PM PKT) 2 hours

Note: All times shown are in Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30) with corresponding Pakistan Standard Time (PKT, UTC+5:00) mentioned in brackets.