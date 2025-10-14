English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

PAK vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Lahore Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

PAK vs SA 1st Test: As the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa heads into Day 3, the contest remains delicately balanced, with South Africa trailing by 162 runs at 216 for 6.

The visitors' hopes of narrowing the deficit now rest heavily on the shoulders of Tony de Zorzi, who showcased exceptional grit on a challenging Lahore surface to remain unbeaten on 81 at stumps on Day 2.

PAK vs SA 1st Test
PAK vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Session Timings. Photo: X

The second day witnessed a gripping battle between bat and ball, with Pakistan's spinners maintaining a stranglehold on proceedings. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the standout performer, claiming 4 for 85 as he extracted sharp turn and bounce from an increasingly abrasive pitch. His disciplined spell ensured that South Africa's middle order never truly settled after losing early wickets.

Earlier in the day, South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy turned the match around briefly with a stunning display of left-arm spin, recording a career-best 6 for 117. His incredible spell - which included a burst of three wickets in four deliveries - dismantled Pakistan's lower order and brought an end to their innings at 378. Despite that success, South Africa's top order failed to build substantial partnerships in reply, allowing Pakistan to maintain the upper hand.

Heading into Day 3, South Africa will look to de Zorzi to shepherd the tail and add crucial runs alongside the lower order to bring the deficit closer to three figures. For Pakistan, the task will be to wrap up the innings swiftly and extend their advantage on a surface likely to deteriorate further. With spinners expected to dominate as the game progresses, the morning session could prove decisive in determining which side takes control of this absorbing Test.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Session Timings, Day 3: What are the Session Times in India and Pakistan?

Play on Day 3 is scheduled to resume at 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM PKT. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 5:30 PM IST/5:00 PM PKT in the evening.

PAK vs SA - 1st Test Session Timings (Times in IST with Pakistan Standard Time in brackets)
Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration
1st session 10:30 AM (10:00 AM PKT) 12:30 PM (12:00 PM PKT) 2 hours
Lunch 12:30 PM (12:00 PM PKT) 1:10 PM (12:40 PM PKT) 40 minutes
2nd session 1:10 PM (12:40 PM PKT) 3:10 PM (2:40 PM PKT) 2 hours
Tea 3:10 PM (2:40 PM PKT) 3:30 PM (3:00 PM PKT) 20 minutes
3rd session 3:30 PM (3:00 PM PKT) 5:30 PM (5:00 PM PKT) 2 hours

Note: All times shown are in Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30) with corresponding Pakistan Standard Time (PKT, UTC+5:00) mentioned in brackets.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 8:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 14, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out