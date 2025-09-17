Cricket PAK vs UAE Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Playing 11, Captain's Quotes, Pitch Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 21:17 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs UAE Toss, Playing 11 Update for Asia Cup 2025: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem opted to bowl first after winning the toss against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025 (Wednesday).

After winning the toss, Muhammad Waseem said: Going to bowl first. Today the way the weather is, dew will play a role. Will try to restrict them to a low total. It's a do or die game. We had a good game in Abu Dhabi. Different pitch and different game today. Jawadullah is out and Simranjeet is in.

Meanwhile Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said: We wanted to bat first and put them under scoreboard pressure. Great day for us to play a perfect game. They're a very good side. If we execute our plans for longer periods, we have a chance against any side. Two changes. Sufiyan and Faheem aren't playing. Haris and Khushdil are in.

PAK vs UAE Playing XI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique.

PAK vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball. Both seamers and spinners could find assistance, making conditions balanced for all departments. Over the last 10 games at this venue, the average first-innings total has been 152. During this period, fast bowlers accounted for 59 wickets, while spinners claimed 50. Interestingly, chasing sides have dominated, winning eight of the previous 10 matches played here.

PAK vs UAE- Full Squad

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.