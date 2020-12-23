Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab ruled out of Boxing Day Test

By Peter Thompson

Mount Maunganui, Dec. 23: Shadab Khan is the latest Pakistan player to be ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

All-rounder Shadab captained the tourists in a 2-1 Twenty20 International series defeat to the Black Caps after Babar Azam missed out with a fractured right thumb.

Shadab will play no part in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, which starts on Saturday, after sustaining a thigh injury.

The extent of the damage done by Shadab will be revealed after he has undergone MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday.

Pakistan have drafted in uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar in the absence of Shadab.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also misses the opening match of the series with a thumb injury.

More CRICKET News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: JAM 1 - 0 GOA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More