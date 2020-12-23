Pakistan all-rounder Shadab ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Mount Maunganui, Dec. 23: Shadab Khan is the latest Pakistan player to be ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
All-rounder Shadab captained the tourists in a 2-1 Twenty20 International series defeat to the Black Caps after Babar Azam missed out with a fractured right thumb.
Shadab will play no part in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, which starts on Saturday, after sustaining a thigh injury.
The extent of the damage done by Shadab will be revealed after he has undergone MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday.
Pakistan have drafted in uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar in the absence of Shadab.
Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also misses the opening match of the series with a thumb injury.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.