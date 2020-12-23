Pakistan all-rounder Shadab ruled out of Boxing Day Test

All-rounder Shadab captained the tourists in a 2-1 Twenty20 International series defeat to the Black Caps after Babar Azam missed out with a fractured right thumb.

Shadab will play no part in the first Test at Mount Maunganui, which starts on Saturday, after sustaining a thigh injury.

The extent of the damage done by Shadab will be revealed after he has undergone MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday.

Pakistan have drafted in uncapped left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar in the absence of Shadab.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also misses the opening match of the series with a thumb injury.