Pakistan cricket will not die if we don't play India: Javed Miandad

Lahore, January 5: Pakistan's former captain and coach Javed Miandad called on his country's cricket Board to forget about playing India in the near future and turn their focus on improving the game's structure.

"They don't want to play with us...so be it. Our cricket will not die if we don't play with India. We should move on and forget about them," Miandad said.

The veteran of 124 Tests said there was no need for the PCB to "beg" the Board of Control for Cricket in India for bilateral matches.

"They haven't played against us since the last 10 years, so what? Has our cricket gone down? No, we have done well. The Champions Trophy win is an example. Cricket cannot die in Pakistan. We have also survived without international cricket at home since 2009," he said.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series since 2007 owing to political tensions between the two countries. Miandad also urged the PCB to manage its finances better.

"Today, the PCB is financially stable but there is a need for proper accountability of where the money that comes from the ICC is spent."

The 60-year-old called for the board to trim its staff, "There is a need to reduce the administrative expenses of the board and get rid this army of advisors, consultants and employees. The PCB can easily function without paying such heavy salaries to an over-sized staff," he said.