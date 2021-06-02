Pakistan Super League 2021: Six young Pakistan uncapped players to watch out for in second phase of PSL 6

During an online session with franchise owners, the PCB discussed the progress made so far and also decided that PSL 2021 will end on June 24 instead of June 20 as per the revised schedule, which will be released shortly.

The domestic T20 tournament organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was postponed earlier this year midway after players started tested Covid-19 positive and were scheduled to resume from June 2 but couldn't begin on time due to logistical issues. Several players haven't yet arrived in the UAE and will be required to serve mandatory quarantine before taking on the field.

PSL 2021: Schedule revised; final on June 24, find the key decisions of PSL 6 board

Like any other domestic T20 tournament, PSL also provides a platform for the young and talented players to showcase their skills and draw the attention of the selectors. Such leagues help the budding talents to make it to the national side and realising their dream of representing their country.

Here are a few young players who could shine in the remainder of the PSL 6:

1. Ahmed Daniyal - Lahore Qalandars

While speaking about his journey so far in the PSL, 23-year-old Daniyal said, "The Lahore Qalandars management reposed their trust and confidence in me which has made my introduction to the HBL Pakistan Super League a memorable one. T20 is a tough format for any bowler but if you have belief in your skills and can make your execution correct you have good chances of success.

"During the Karachi-leg, I wanted to show my potential to Pakistan cricket fans and justify my selection. During the last month or so, I have worked hard on various aspects of my game. For the Abu Dhabi leg my aim is to continue my progress and deliver the role assigned to me. We had a good run in Karachi and if we continue in the same manner, we can surely make history and lift the trophy for the first time."

2. Mohammad Haris - Karachi Kings

Talking about his stint in the PSL, the 20-year-old right-handed batsman said, "I am absolutely thrilled to join the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 defending champions. Karachi Kings is a big franchise with some of the biggest names in the game and to rub shoulders with them will be nothing short of a dream coming true for me.

"If given an opportunity I would aim to play my natural game and back my skills that helped me at the U19 level and for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last domestic season. I have worked really hard on my batting, wicketkeeping and overall fitness in recent months and I hope that I make all of that count when I take the field for my team in Abu Dhabi."

3. Mohammad Imran - Peshawar Zalmi

Talking about his maiden PSL outing, the 24-year-old left-arm quick said: "This is my first season of the HBL Pakistan Super League. I really enjoyed the Karachi leg especially since I was given a big responsibility of bowling at various stages of the 20 overs by the team management. My aim was to keep things simple and make runs scoring tough for the batters.

"The Abu Dhabi-leg would be another big challenge but I am very keen on continuing my progress and learn more about bowling in the format and make significant contributions for my team. I have felt very welcomed in the Zalmi camp and it has been a phenomenal experience for me so far which I want to make even more memorable in the upcoming games."

4. Saim Ayub - Quetta Gladiators

The talented 19-year-old batsman is elated with the performance during the Karachi leg and would be hoping to continue the same in the UAE. "The opportunity to open the innings for Gladiators in the Karachi-leg was a hugely exciting one for me. At the start of the tournament, I found the big stage a bit challenging but the team management gave me a lot of confidence and encouragement. I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey with the Gladiators so far and it was a great privilege to share the crease with T20 stars like Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis," Ayub said.

"The partnership with Usman gave me a lot of confidence as we were able to set up the platform for our first win of the season. Now in the Abu Dhabi leg, I would want to utilise the experience I gained in Karachi and ensure that I contribute to the team's cause. We have a lot of work to do there but we have the depth and pedigree in our squad to make a big comeback and stake a claim for a playoff spot."

5. Sohaibullah - Multan Sultans

The left-arm pacer didn't get much opportunity in the Karachi leg for his franchise Multan Sultans, but the 25-year-old is hopeful of putting up an impressive show in UAE if he gets a chance.

"I got the opportunity of playing Sultans' opening game of the season, I really enjoyed the challenge of bowling to Islamabad United's world-class batting line-up. Although I didn't play any further part in the Karachi leg, I am as prepared as ever to showcase my talent and ability," he said.

"We had a bit of a struggle in Karachi but we are more than capable of making a strong comeback in Abu Dhabi. As an opening bowler, I know I have a tough role to perform in the T20 format, but that is the kind of challenge I enjoy. I would give my 100 per cent whenever I get the opportunity to play in Abu Dhabi, I have the confidence in my skills of delivering as per my captain and coach's plan."

6. Zeeshan Zameer - Islamabad United

The 18-year-old right-arm seamer, who plays for Islamabad United, said: "Being part of the Islamabad United is a huge honour for me, I really enjoyed my time in Karachi as senior bowlers in the side gave me constant guidance and support. I have practised really hard on my skills in the last month or so following the Pakistan U19 team camp in Lahore."

"I really enjoy bowling fast and taking on the batters in the T2o format. My aim would be to make a big impression when I get the opportunity to wear the United kit in Abu Dhabi. The HBL Pakistan Super League is a fantastic platform for young players from all around the country and we have seen some real talent emerge from the tournament. Our team did very well in Karachi and we have a real chance of qualifying for the playoffs and eventually winning the trophy for the third time."