Pakistan Super League 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics From PSL 7

Batting first, young Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars posted a respectable 180 for 5 in the 20 overs. Despite a troubled start, Mohammad Hafeez (46-ball 69), 22-ball 41* from Harry Brook and 28* off 8 from David Wiese helped their team post 180.

In response, the Multan Sultans - led by Mohammad Rizwan - were restricted to 138 in 19.3 overs. Shaheen Afridi (3/30) and Mohammad Hafeez (2/23) starred for their side and helped Qalandars canter a big win.

Rizwan's stunning and consistent performance earned him another rich reward when he was adjudged the Player of HBL PSL 7. Rizwan finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike rate of 126.68.

Multan Sultans won nine out of 10 league matches under Rizwan's leadership in PSL 7. Rizwan also collected the Wicketkeeper of the tournament award. In 12 matches, he effected 9 dismissals behind the stumps.

All the individual winners, except the Umpire of the HBL PSL 2022 award, were selected by the members of the commentary team, who followed and described almost every ball of this highly entertaining, thrilling and exciting tournament. They considered player stats, but this was not the only criteria to pick the winners.

Full list of Award Winners and key stats:

Player of the tournament:

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans); 546 runs at a strike rate of 126.68;

Prize Money: PKR 3 million

Wicketkeeper of the tournament: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans);

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Best Batter of the tournament: Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars): 588 runs (1x100, 7x50); strike-rate 153.

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Best Bowler of the tournament: Shadab Khan (Islamabad United): 19 wickets in nine matches; economy of 6.47. The wrist-spinner had two four-fors and a five-fer.

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Best all-rounder of the tournament: Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans): 153 runs, strike-rate of 182, 16 wickets, economy of 6.9.

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Best fielder of the tournament: Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans);

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Emerging Cricketer of the tournament: Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars): 18 wickets;

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Umpire of the tournament: Rashid Riaz;

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)

Spirit of Cricket award: Multan Sultans

Prize Money: (PKR 3.5 million)