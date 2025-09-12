Cricket Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 18:47 [IST]

Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming: The Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 sees Pakistan take on Oman in an important Group A encounter on Friday (September 12).

This is the first meeting of the two nations, and Pakistan will be aiming for a winning start, whereas Oman eye an upset.

Pakistan vs Oman Schedule

Match Date Time Venue Pakistan vs Oman, Match 4, Group A Friday, September 12, 2025 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM GST/ 8 pm PKT Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan enters the tournament on the back of a strong performance in a recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final, with Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealing the victory. Under new captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan have adopted an aggressive approach, relying on a potent spin attack and youthful batting talent. The absence of stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan puts the spotlight on emerging stars like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Nawaz, with the team’s spin-heavy strategy suited to Dubai’s spin-friendly pitches. However, Pakistan will be wary of underestimating Oman after their shock loss to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, is a team of passionate cricketers, many of whom balance cricket with full-time jobs. Their qualification for the Asia Cup via the ACC Premier Cup 2024 (runners-up to UAE) is a testament to their grit. Despite a revamped squad following a pay dispute with their board and a lackluster T20I record in 2025 (losing three games to the USA in February), Oman’s key players like Jatinder Singh (1,399 T20I runs) and Bilal Khan (110 T20I wickets) could pose a challenge. Their inexperience against top-tier teams makes them underdogs, but their hunger to make a mark could lead to a competitive showing.

Pakistan vs Oman Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Aryan Bisht, Aamir Kaleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Ashish Odedara, Hassnain Shah, Sufyan Mehmood

Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs Oman match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Friday (Sept 11). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The PAK vs OMN Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs Oman match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Friday.

USA

The Pakistan vs Oman match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Friday.