Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 14:41 [IST]

Pakistan and South Africa are set to lock horns in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4, marking the return of international cricket to the historic venue after 17 long years.

Following an intense red-ball contest that ended 1-1 and a thrilling T20I series where Pakistan bounced back to claim a 2-1 win, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format. For the hosts, this series carries extra significance as Shaheen Afridi begins his tenure as Pakistan's new ODI captain, taking over from Mohammad Rizwan last month.

Pakistan's last ODI assignment came in August, when they edged out the West Indies 2-1 in the Caribbean. Now back on home soil, the Men in Green will be eager to continue their winning momentum and begin the Afridi era on a strong note.

The visitors, led by Matthew Breetzke, will field a young and promising outfit after resting several senior players who featured in their 2-1 series win against England earlier this year. Despite the inexperience, the Proteas are known for their competitive spirit and will look to test Pakistan's balance and depth in home conditions.

The Iqbal Stadium, known for producing balanced pitches, has historically offered fair contests between bat and ball. Out of the 16 ODIs played here, nine have been won by teams batting first and seven by those chasing. The venue's highest total stands at 314/7, while the lowest recorded score is 151 all out, indicating the potential for both big runs and collapses.

With Afridi eager to make a statement as captain and Pakistan fans filling the stands to celebrate cricket's return to Faisalabad, an exciting battle between two evolving sides awaits on Tuesday.

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke (C), Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch 1st ODI on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be shown on Sports TV YouTube Channel from 3:30 PM IST.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast on A Sports/Ten Sports from 3:00 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tapmad/Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast on T Sports from 4:00 pm local time.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast on PCB Live app from 9:30 am BST in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

USA

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI match can be watched via Willow TV network from 5:00 AM ET / 2 am PT (Tuesday) in USA on Tuesday.

PAK vs SA Full Squad

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.