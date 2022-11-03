Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof laments no hike in match fee in last 8 years

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, ahead of their home series against Ireland, Maroof grumbled about PCB's failure to increase their pay.

Recently, following Roger Binny's appointment as BCCI president, the Indian cricket board in a welcome decision announced that the women will get equal pay as their male counterparts. The decision was lauded by not only Indian cricketers but also current and former cricketers around the world.

As reported in PTI, the Pakistan captain, said during a press conference, "I think the women cricketers also put in a lot of hard work. But there is no doubt that in Pakistan women's cricket still needs to progress to the level of countries like India, England, Australia etc.

"It is also a fact that in recent years the PCB has done a lot to reward the women cricketers and provide them with the best facilities and coaches," added the Pakistan skipper.

The Pakistan captain and batter, who returned to international cricket after motherhood, said the home series against Ireland would help the players prepare for next year's ICC World T20 Cup. The Pakistan women's team surprised everyone by beating India in last month's Asia Cup in Bangladesh but overall, the team's performance in big tournaments has been pretty disappointing.

Source: PTI