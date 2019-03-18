Pant maintains hopes of finding a berth in the World Cup squad

1. Pant on World Cup berth

"It will always be at the back of my mind," Pant was quoted as saying by the CricketNext on the sidelines of an event in Delhi. "But right now, I am not focusing on that. I am too focused on the IPL and wanting to make my team win," said Pant.

2. Pant and wicketkeeping

In recent times, the wicketkeeping of Pant has come under scrutiny after a few botched up chances against Australia, triggering off comparisons with Dhoni. But Pant played down such talks. "See, as a player I want to keep improving every day. I've seen a few areas in my game where I need to work on and I've talked about my game to Mahi bhai about that. But as a player, you need to keep improving, every match, every day. His (Dhoni's) aura is totally different when he comes to the dressing room. The calmness is there, and you can talk to him about anything, any problem. That's the kind of aura he shares with everyone, he makes you comfortable. He gives you advice, but whether you want to take it or not is your wish."

3. Pant's expectations from IPL

Pant had a brilliant IPL 2018, where he scored 684 runs at an average of 52.61. He's looking forward to the IPL 2019 with enthusiasm, insisting that his sole aim is to make his team win. "At this level, the pressure will always be there. Pressure in international cricket is different (to the IPL), I know that but yes pressure will be there and I want to perform and make my team win."

4. Pant, the baby sitter

Pant also spoke about the famous "babysitting" picture posted by Tim Paine's wife during India's tour of Australia. "It was a good, normal interaction. There was a dinner at the (Australian) Prime Minister's House. She posted the picture over there and it went viral because me and Tim Paine were having some banter during the match, but we were just playing cricket, hard Test cricket. That's all," he said.