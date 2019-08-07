Pant needs space and don't pressure on him: Kohli

1. Virat Kohli

A clinical performance. We set out to get the results that we wanted and we've achieved that. Deepak (Chahar) stepped up. I think all the bowlers were on the mark. This was a much better wicket than what we saw in Miami. Deepak is very similar to Bhuvi, his skill with the new ball is right up there. That's been his USP in the IPL as well. We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He's got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He's come a long way since he's started.

2. Krunal Pandya -- Man of the series

It was quite satisfying and obviously we won the series and to contribute in a winning cause is a good feeling. The focus is to improve every day and I am not thinking too much about anything, just trying to focus on getting better. He (Kieron Pollard) is like a brother to me and playing against him, he knows my strength and I know his strength.

3. Deepak Chahar -- Man of the match

I tried to swing the ball as the weather was conducive for doing so, also tried to bowl around the full length area because of the moisture. The wicket was good and so was the weather. I assessed the conditions and I bowled more in-swingers than out-swingers. It was difficult to play against the ball coming into the batsman as compared to the one going away. I usually bowl with old balls in nets, that's how I prepare myself. When the ball is swinging, I don't use many variations. I was assessing the conditions on the first ball of every over.

4. Carlos Brathwaite

I think we didn't start off well with the bat. But kudos to Polly (Pollard). As a team, I think we are still progressing. I thought 148 was a bit below par but the bowlers fought. Today, we finished well with the bat. We didn't play well as a unit. We are still trying to find out the perfect combination.