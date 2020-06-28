Parthiv Patel explains what sets MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma apart as captains

The Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman has been a part of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also played under all three for India.

The left-handed batsman has closely observed the captaincy styles of all three and while interacting with former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel explained what sets them apart.

While talking about Kohli's captaincy skills Parthiv said, "Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to lead from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him."

While talking about Dhoni and Rohit's leadership skills the Gujarat stumper said, "Dhoni and Rohit keep the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves."

Parthiv played in CSK between 2008 and 2010 seasons. He was also part of Rohit-led MI between 2015 and 2017 before Royal Challengers Bangalore bought his services during IPL 2018 Auction.

On Dhoni, the southpaw said: "I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player's potential and what all can be extracted out from him. Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves."

Talking about Rohit Sharma, who is the most successful captain in the history of IPL, Parthiv said: "Rohit plans really well. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role.

"He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at," Parthiv added further.