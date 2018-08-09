Cummins and Hazlewood out of Pakistan Test series

Cricket

Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood out of Test series against Pakistan

Sydney, August 9: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will miss Australia's Test series against Pakistan.

The pacemen will not travel to the United Arab Emirates for the series in October as they continue to recover from back injuries.

Cummins and Hazlewood missed the one-day international series whitewash in England and are set to remain sidelined for at least a couple of months.

Fellow quick Mitchell Starc is set to face Pakistan after recovering from a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg.

Australia physio David Beakley said: "Pat and Josh are progressing well from their lumbar bone stress injuries but are not bowling, so unfortunately they will not be at the level required for Test match intensity come October.

"Barring any setbacks, we are hopeful that Pat and Josh will return via the back-end of the JLT One-Day Cup, with the aim of them being available for the ODI Series against South Africa in November as they build towards the Indian Test Series.

"On a positive note, Mitchell Starc is back to unrestricted training and remains on track for the Test Series against Pakistan."

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
