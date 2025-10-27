Cricket Pat Cummins Ruled Out of First Ashes Test, Steve Smith to Lead Australia in Perth By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 14:30 [IST]

The Australian cricket team has been dealt a significant blow ahead of the much-anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series, with captain Pat Cummins officially ruled out of the first Test against England due to a back injury.

Cummins, who has been battling "lumbar bone stress" in his lower back, has not yet fully recovered and will miss the opening match of the series. The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium. In his absence, Steve Smith will take over the captaincy and lead the hosts in what promises to be a fierce contest between the traditional rivals.

According to team management, Cummins is progressing well in his recovery and could make a comeback for the second Test, which starts on December 4. The extended gap between matches gives him enough time to regain full fitness and rejoin the side.

This is not the first time Smith will don the captain's armband in Cummins' absence. Since being appointed vice-captain in 2021, the star batter has led Australia on six occasions, guiding the team to victory in five of them. His tactical acumen and composure under pressure are expected to play a vital role as Australia aim to start their title defence on a strong note.

Over the past few weeks, speculation had been rife regarding Cummins' availability for the opener. Earlier this month, the Australian skipper provided an update on his recovery, admitting that his chances of playing the first Test were slim.

"I'm running today and almost every other day. Each run is getting a little longer, and then next week we'll start preparing for bowling," Cummins had said. "It might take me a few more weeks before I'm ready to bowl in spikes on the field. But the last few weeks have been good - every session is feeling better and better."

While Cummins' absence will undoubtedly be felt, Smith's leadership experience and Australia's depth in fast bowling provide reassurance. As the countdown to the Ashes opener begins, all eyes will be on how Smith marshals his troops and whether Cummins can make a timely return for the remainder of the series.