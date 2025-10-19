Cricket 'Play Domestic Cricket': Ex-India bowler gives stern warning to Rohit, Virat after Flop Show By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:20 [IST]

It was a disappointing outing for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their return to the India fold on Sunday (October 19).

The star Indian duo fell cheaply in Perth as India fell to a defeat. Strikingly, Rohit and Virat couldn't get to double digits. Rohit managed to score just 8 while Virat succumbed to his first ODI duck on Australian soil.

There had been a huge stir regarding the selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this ODI series in Australia. Although the duo were picked, Rohit lost his ODI captaincy while the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agar clearly stated that form and fitness will be the criteria for selection going forward, even in the 50-over format.

Rohit and Virat's performance clearly shows the necessity of playing in domestic cricket. Amid this, panellist and former India player Varun Aaron pointed out MS Dhoni's example and urged Rohit Virat to participate in domestic cricket, especially in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Play domestic cricket. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starts in November and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts in December. That's the best way to be in touch with the game. I remember when MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, he played a few Syed Mushaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. That's a great way to stay in touch. I am sure both the batters are going to look at that. Now, you are not playing two formats. They are going to need match practice," Aaron said while speaking with broadcasters.

Dhoni returned to limited-overs cricket after playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and other domestic tournaments for Jharkhand.

Rohit and Virat have scarcely played in domestic cricket, but were forced to play in Ranji Trophy after a BCCI norm after the dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Rohit is expected to play for Mumbai in the upcoming domestic tournaments, while Kohli's participation for Delhi remains to be answered.