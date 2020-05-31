Playing under ICC guidelines will look really weird and off-putting: Sangakkara

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently come out with comprehensive guidelines to get the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

"I understand the guidelines are going to restrict players, playing of the game, it's going to look really weird, and off-putting even for me when I think about it," Sangakkara said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"But the priority is health and safety. Health is absolutely paramount at this time, especially for players to have the confidence to get back to cricket, to get back to playing, to have grounds may be at some point open to spectators."

The safety measures announced by ICC include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

Weighing on the governing body's guidelines, Sangakkara, who is also the President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said: "It's got to be a partnership because when you are under contract, your employer is responsible for creating a safe environment and educating the players and insisting that the environment that they come to work in is very safe.

"Players also have the responsibility in turn to understand what the government guidelines are. It''s not just about you and I, it's also about how we spread it to other people - loved ones, the elderly in society - so you got to really be mindful of that."

The former Sri Lanka captain said it is important to understand that these rules are for the safety of everyone associated with the game.

"If that environment of safety and health is not there, then the doubts keep coming back, 'Should we start, should be go back to playing?' So, we have to be really careful there, and understand that all these new rules are to try and make it as safe as possible even though it seems very, very detailed and extensive," he said.