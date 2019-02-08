Ponting appointed as Australia's assistant coach for the World Cup

The appointment of Ponting is part of changes to the coaching structure and will see him focus on working closely with the ODI batting group and Graeme Hick focus on preparing for the Ashes. Interim EGM High Performance Belinda Clark said Ponting would provide valuable experience throughout the campaign.

"We're excited to welcome Ricky Ponting back into the Australian men's team as an Assistant Coach for the upcoming World Cup," Clark said.

"The World Cup is an iconic tournament and we believe the addition of Ricky to the coaching staff for the 2019 event will provide the Australian Team with a competitive advantage. A dual World Cup winning Captain, Ricky's success, knowledge and experience in limited overs cricket as both a player and coach will be hugely beneficial for our playing group.

"Ricky has held a number of short term roles helping coach the Australian men's team, including working alongside Justin during last year's ODI tour of England. Ricky will join the squad for the preparation in England through to the conclusion of our World Cup campaign.

"Ricky will assist Justin across a number of key areas including strategy and game-plan, but he will also work closely with and mentor the batting group as they prepare for the English conditions.

"This appointment also provides an opportunity for Graeme Hick to focus on preparation for the Ashes. With two major events back to back we believe it is important to focus a number of staff specifically on one event. The appointment of Ricky is a part of this overall strategy."

Head coach Langer said he was thrilled to have Ponting join his coaching team for the World Cup. "Ricky knows what's required to win World Cups, and I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title."

"Ricky and I have worked together with the team in the past, he is an extremely driven coach who is fully invested in the players development and improving Australian cricket. He has an impressive understanding of the game, he knows what's required to prepare and perform at the elite level, and we can't wait for him to get started working with the squad."

Ponting will commence his role with the team following Australia's ODI tours against India and Pakistan. Australia opens its World Cup campaign on the first of June, and Ponting said he was excited to work with a talented squad as they fine tune their preparations.

"I'm really excited to be joining the coaching group for this year's World Cup," Ponting said.

"I've enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 Teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me. I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team, in this year's World Cup."