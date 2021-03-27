Prasidh can succeed in Tests like Bumrah: Gavaskar

Bumrah made his limited overs debut in 2016 and though initially he was preferred only for the shorter formats, the Ahmedabad pacer has proved to be a resounding success in the longer version too.

With his pace and seam position, Prasidh has impresed Gavaskar who feels the Karnataka paceman can replicate Bumrah's success.

The 25-year-old made a sensational debut when he claimed four wickets in the first One-day International (ODI) against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, incidentally becoming the first Indian to do so.

Prasidh then struck twice in the 37th over in the second game, which included an unplayable yorker to get rid of Jos Buttler.

"I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he's someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said while during TV commentary during the second ODI at Pune.

"Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well."

Prasidh has captured 34 wickets in nine first class games so far, besides taking 87 wickets in 50 List A games.

After an impressive debut where he picked up four wickets, Prasidh went for some runs in the second ODI which England won by six wickets.

The three-match ODI series will be decided on Sunday (March 28) at the same MCA Stadium in Pune and Prasidh his team hopes to bounce back quickly.

"We're going to come back strongly. Our execution could've been better, here I'm talking about myself. Yes, we did make mistakes and we could've done better, but they batted very well," Prasidh said.

