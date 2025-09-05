Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

Cricket Praveen Kumar Throws Hat in the Ring for BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 18:28 [IST]

With the September 10 deadline for applications drawing near, interest is heating up for the two open positions in the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men's selection committee. Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar has formally applied to join the five-member panel, while ex-spinner Pragyan Ojha has also thrown his hat in the ring.

Praveen, who represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012 and collected 112 wickets, is currently serving as chief selector of the Uttar Pradesh senior men's team. According to a report by IANS, he has filed his application for the Central Zone slot, which is presently held by Subroto Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Ojha, who played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is from 2008 to 2013 and claimed 144 international wickets, has applied from the South Zone. Ojha had earlier chaired the junior selection committee before being promoted to the senior women's panel in 2023. His potential entry would mark a return to a selection role at the national level.

The BCCI's eligibility criteria for the positions state that candidates must have retired from competitive cricket at least five years ago and should have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class games. They also cannot have served on a BCCI Cricket Committee in the last five years.

Currently, the senior men's selection committee comprises chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with SS Das and Ajay Ratra. Two more positions remain to be filled after the departures of members representing Central and South Zones.

Another notable name linked to the process is former left-arm pacer RP Singh, who played 82 matches for India across formats between 2005 and 2011, including the triumphant 2007 T20 World Cup campaign. Although he has been speculated as a candidate, sources suggest he has not yet applied, but could still do so before the deadline.

In addition to the men's panel, the BCCI has also opened applications for four posts in the women's national selection committee and one role in the junior men's selection committee, with the same September 10 cutoff.