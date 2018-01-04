Preview, Ist Test: India bank on collective strength against SA

Cape Town, January 4: There is no better time than now, it is often said, and the Indian cricket team, having enjoyed ringing in 2018 in Cape Town, are brimming with hope and optimism that this old adage is going to hold true.

No Indian team has won a Test series in South Africa, and there is a confidence in this unit that comes from their collective strength that is different from every other squad that has landed on these shores.

India's fast bowling riches allow them to dream of making history. The pace and pitch-perfect length of Mohammad Shami, the height and bounce of Ishant Sharma, the accuracy and swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the strength and reverse of Umesh Yadav makes this attack the most varied, versatile and potent of any that has toured South Africa.

Having won nine series on the trot, even if mostly at home and against weakened Sri Lanka and the West Indies away, Virat Kohli is eying the opportunity to create a legacy for himself and the team by proving everyone wrong in truly unfamiliar conditions.

At Newlands in Cape Town, Evan Flynt, the groundsman, has produced just the kind of pitch that suits the hosts. Despite the severe drought that has left most of Cape Town struggling for water, the pitch is expected to be hard, bouncy and is certainly well grassed. In this venue, swing is rarely the dominant factor, but sideways movement off the pitch is a certainty.

Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, was pleased as punch at the pitch that was produced for the first Test, which could set the tone for the entire series.

"I enjoy talking about the pitch. I like the fact that there is some sort of preference that we can try to get an advantage (from). I think the groundsman has done a fantastic job with the heat. The wicket looks good, like it's going to be a good cricket wicket. Nothing extreme. It looks like it's going to be exactly what we wanted," said du Plessis.

"In a perfect world it will be a quick wicket that nips around a bit. We also want to try and eliminate spin as much as possible. When we played Sri Lanka here last time it was a really good wicket. You don't want excessive seam movement because that brings both bowling attacks into the game. We feel with our seam resources, on a wicket that has some pace and bounce, we can exploit some of those areas in their batting line-up," he said.

Du Plessis was also more than happy to acknowledge that the decision of which fast bowler to leave out was a tricky one.

Vernon Philander, with his phenomenal record at the venue, 38 wickets at just over 23 including a best of 5 for 7, is a dead certainty, as is Kagiso Rabada, but leaving out one of Morne Morkel, who is in hot form, and Dale Steyn, returning from a lay-off of almost a year, is no easy task.

"I'm looking at Dale, yes. It's a tough call. For me, he is the best bowler in the world. He hasn't played for a while and he hasn't got the overs under his legs that he would have wanted. But facing Dale in the nets, the skill feels like it hasn't gone anywhere," said du Plessis.

"He has got the same pace, and the same swing. Skillwise it's like he has just jumped back on that bicycle and is riding again," he said.

(Watch below: Rohit Sharma at nets)

For India, the questions revolved around strengthening their batting or bowling, with logic dictating that Rohit Sharma came in to the mix. The Indian team chose to take it easy on the eve of the game, the optional practice being attended by none of the players, with plenty of work having been put in in the lead-up to the Test.

Sanjay Bangar, the assistant coach, made it clear that the final combination would only be picked on match morning.

"If it's a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if the conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers," said Bangar. "So that's been case right through the last 24 months and I don't think it will be anything different here."

When asked if he thought the conditions in Cape Town were batting or bowling friendly, Bangar was guarded.

"As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there," said Bangar.

With the anticipation reaching fever pitch, all will be known when the first ball is bowled and two highly competitive teams fight for domination.

Live on Sony TEN1 Sports from 2 pm (IST)