Cricket Prithvi Shaw reconciles with Musheer Khan after 'realizing mistake' By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:37 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Prithvi Shaw's dazzling form with the bat has once again caught attention, but this time it came alongside an unexpected controversy.

The Maharashtra opener, who hammered a superb 181 off 220 balls in a three-day practice match against Mumbai at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, found himself in a heated on-field spat with young Mumbai player Musheer Khan. But as per the latest development, Shaw and Musheer have reconciled since.

According to a Times of India report, Shaw has since apologized to Musheer, putting an end to the tension that followed the incident.

"Prithvi realized his mistake, and approached Musheer and apologised to him. Prithvi told him that 'I am like an elder brother to you.' So all is well between the two," a source was quoted as saying.

The verbal clash reportedly erupted after Shaw's dismissal, when Musheer sarcastically said "Thank you," which irked the Maharashtra batter. Shaw reacted angrily, turning back to argue with Musheer and even raising his bat before the umpire intervened to calm things down. Videos of the exchange quickly spread across social media, prompting both teams to confirm that Musheer's remark had provoked the reaction.

Interestingly, Shaw shares a close bond with Musheer's elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, a friendship that reportedly helped diffuse the situation between the two.

Despite the brief altercation, Shaw's domestic form remains noteworthy. The 25-year-old, who has been away from India's national team, continued his resurgence with a century in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, strengthening his case ahead of the Ranji Trophy season.

Shaw is part of the Maharashtra squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy after he left Mumbai to seek greener pastures. The India batter has lost his way for some time now, but has all the chances to recuperate in this upcoming domestic season.