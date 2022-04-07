IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw slams first half-century from Delhi Capitals camp, notches up 11th IPL fifty

Shaw had a new opening partner in senior Australia batter David Warner after his team was put in to bat by KL Rahul. LSG captain won the toss and invited DC skipper Rishabh Pant to bat first.

Despite batting cautiously in the powerplay, Delhi Capitals' new opening pair posted 52 runs in the powerplay. While Warner, who is playing his first game of the season, took his time to settle down, Shaw on the other hand played some of his trademark shots and batted aggressively. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai played the cut shots and drives to perfection and kept the scoreboard ticking against a quality bowling attack from Super Giants.

Shaw ended up notching up his fifty off just 30 deliveries and brought up his 11th half-century in the domestic T20 tournament.

After hitting Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for a six and a four, Shaw was dismissed on the third ball of the eighth over. He was caught behind by Quinton de Kock and Delhi Capitals lost their first wicket for 67.

Shaw scored 61 off 34 deliveries. He hit nine boundaries and a couple of sixes in his stay into the middle. The right-handed batter scored at a strike rate of 179.41.

Courtesy Shaw's half-century was the only highlight of Delhi Capitals' innings as they ended up posting 149 for three in the stipulated 20 overs. His was the first half-century from the Delhi camp this season.

Rishabh Pant (39*) and Sarfaraz Khan (36*) shared a partnership of 75* off 57 balls for the fourth wicket and helped their team post a sub-par total.

Earlier before the start of play, Shaw - while answering to the experts' questions about his preparations - and said, "I'm striking it well and it's just a matter of one innings and the process is going well from the nets itself. Since 2018 he (Ricky Ponting) has been coaching the Delhi Capitals and I think he is like a boss of the team and he really sets up the targets among the players and he has got 15-20 years experience in international cricket and he just shares his experience on how he used to play and he used to captain the IPL games and gives us the feedback, I'm enjoying playing under him."

"The powerplay is very crucial for us, previously we lost too many wickets during the powerplay but I think the lower and middle order has been in good touch and the bowlers have done a fantastic job, just batting things we need to cover up and set ourselves in the powerplay," Shaw added further.