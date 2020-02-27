Cricket
By
Prithvi Shaw suffers swelling on leg, skips net session

Christchurch, February 27: Prithvi Shaw did not take part in the Indian net session at the Hagley Oval here on Thursday (February 27) after suffering from a swelling on his left leg.

The opener Shaw was present in the ground but did not bat at nets ahead of the second Test against New Zealand starting on Saturday (February 29).

New Zealand had won the first Test at Basin Reserve, New Zealand, by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series and India are looking to square the series here at Christchurch.

The Indian team management though expressed confidence that Shaw can open along with Mayank Agarwal in the second Test at the Hagley Oval where the ball is expected to come onto the bat because of a surface harder than at Wellington.

The Wellington surface, the Indian batsmen felt, that was very soft and the ball stopped and came to the bat, making the stroke-play a tough task. India could not cross 200 in both the innings.

In the eventuality of Shaw not being able to open the innings on Saturday (February 29), the management said they have a back-up option in Shubman Gill, who has been in fine form since India A tour of New Zealand last month.

Gill also batted considerable time at nets on Thursday (February 27), preparing mainly against pace bowling and the ways to counter short-pitched bowling.

Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
