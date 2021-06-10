PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Live Streaming

Islamabad had slipped further in the points table after their fifth-round defeat to Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday (June 9), and they need a good effort to get back to winning ways. They need to post a challenging total on the board to begin with as middling batting efforts can only take them this far.

On the other hand, Gladiators are the botting placed team with four defeats in five matches but they will hope that the addition of South African veteran Faf du Plessis and West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell might boost their chances in the PSL 2021, at least finishing on a blazing note.

Here's the essentials of the match like possible playing 11, Dream11 prediction etc.

1 Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan.

2 Possible Playing 11

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Husain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fawad Ahmed.

Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Anwar Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain, wk), Andre Russell, Abdul Nasir, Jack Wildermuth, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz.

3 Dream11

Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Faheem Ashraf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Fawad Ahmed.