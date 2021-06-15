PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Match prediction, India timing, telecast

Abu Dhabi, June 15: Lahore Qalandars will be eager move up in the table when they face Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (June 15).
This will be the first of the double headers to take place on the day. Qalandars have 10 points and they will be keen to win the game and join Islamabad United at the top of the PSL 2021 points table with 12 points.
Gladiators are placed at the bottom of the table with two points, and they have an ardous task at hand against form side Lahore. Here's Dream11 Fantasy Tips, match prediction etc.
1. Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain, wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth, Anwar Ali.
Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna, Agha Salman, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Sultan Ahmed, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf.
2. Dream 11 tips
Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
3. Where to watch, timing
The match between Lahore and Quetta starts at 6.30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (June 15). The match will be live on the Sony Sports Networks and live stream will be on Sony LIV.
4. Match prediction
The Qalandars one of the form side of the PSL 2021 and they have showed good consistency. Gladiators so far have won only one match. In that scenario, the Lahore outfit starts are overwhelming favourite in this match.
