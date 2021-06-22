PSL 2021: Qualifier 2: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Dream11, timing, live telecast, match prediction

United can meet Sultans in the PSL 2021 final on June 24 (Thursday) if they beat Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier 2 on Tuesday (June 22) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here are some essential details like Dream11, Possible 11, TV info etc.

1. Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Umar Amin.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

2. Possible 11

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

3. Dream11

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Irfan.

4. TV info

The Eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 9.30 PM IST. Sony LIV will do the live streaming duties.

5. Match prediction

Despite their defeat in Qualifier 1, Islamabad hold a slight edge over Zalmi in the PSL 2021 Eliminator.