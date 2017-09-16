Rahane may open against Australia: Kohli

Chennai, September 16: Virat Kohli, hinted Ajinkya Rahane will open in the first one-day international against Australia on Sunday in Chennai.

"It's up to the player to take up a versatile position what the team requires him to do. I am not saying it's easy. See Ajinkya Rahane plays in middle order in ODIs and Tests and then he has opened a lot in the ODIs are well. He also felt that he found it difficult to switch. Now we are backing Rahane at the top of the order so he knows his plans are clear," said Kohli on the eve of the match.

"Once you get that balance with given that player more chances then he gets more confident of his role in the team," he said.

"Till then there is Manish and Kedar so there will always be competition. KL is an outstanding talent and proved himself in all formats. He needs to be back because we believe he has the ability, once he gets his role done, then he will start winning you games and we are very sure of that."

Kohli said India play every series with same intensity without thinking about who the opponent was.

"I don't think we need to see any series differently. As I mentioned in Sri Lanka as well, your preparations should matter more than who you are playing against. You will asses the strength and weaknesses of the teams but you cannot increase or decrease you intensity according to who you are playing against.

"That's not being fair to the sport and that's something we as a team do not believe is. So, we like prepare the same way and play with same intensity regardless of who we are playing," he said.

Talking about the balance of the team, Kohli said that if a batsman is looking to bat in the same position across formats, it will be difficult for the team to find the balance. He asked batsmen to be flexible.

India are without the top spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja at least for the first three ODIs. But, Kohli said that most teams in the world are trying to have two all-rounders who are excellent fielders as well. He added combination of three bowlers with two all-rounders is the new strategy.

"A lot of teams are heading that way. You need depth in batting and you need depth in bowling as well. Those two all-rounders provide that kind of balance. Someone like Hardik Pandya or Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja. I think we need to identify two of those guys for your side to have more strength in both the departments."