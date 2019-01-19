Rahane, Pant named in India A squad against England Lions

The one-day games will be played from 23rd January in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ankit Bawne who features in the India A squad, has also been included in the BP XI squad that will play its 2nd One Day warm-up game on 20th January.

Also, citing the importance of domestic cricket, the Senior Selection Committee has not included members from the teams that have qualified for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

India A squad for 1st, 2nd & 3rd ODI is as follows: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaekwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India A squad for 4th & 5th one-day is as follows: Ankit Bawne (C), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

BP XI for two-day warm-up game: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajesh Mohanty

Source: BCCI