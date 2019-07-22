Rahul and Deepak: The stirring travel of Chahar brothers to Indian cricket team

1. Who is Rahul Chahar?

For Mumbai Indians, Rahul picked up 13 wickets in as many games at an impressive economy of 6.555 and his average was an equally good 23.69. Rahul has played 14 first-class matches and picked up 63 wickets at 26.44 including 6 five-wicket hauls while in 24 List-A games he has bagged 42 wickets at 24.52. He is averaging 23.33 in T20 matches with 27 scalps from 16 matches. Both Rahul and Deepak are from Agra and were initiated into cricket through backyard and street cricket in the historical town.

2. The Deepak Chahar story

The medium pacer has already played an ODI and T20I for India. And he was vastly impressive for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, taking 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.90. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni often used him upfront in the Power Plays and Chahar often bowled his quota of 4 overs at a stretch. He seldom disappointed taking wickets and played a big role in Super Kings reaching the IPL final this year.

3. The band of brothers

Deepak and Rahul Chahar will be in the squad to tour West Indies and they have already entered a selected and rare club of siblings appearing for India in international matches. Other pairs are Mohhinder and Surinder Amarnath, Irfan and Yousuf Pathan and Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

4. The tour to Windies

India's tour of the West Indies will begin with a three-match T20I series starting August 3. The teams will then play three ODIs and two Test matches between August 8-30. The two Test matches will be part of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship.