Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rahul and Deepak: The stirring travel of Chahar brothers to Indian cricket team

By
Rahul Chahar is a part of Indias T20I squad against West Indies
Rahul Chahar is a part of India's T20I squad against West Indies

Bengaluru, July 22: Rahul Chahar will join his cousin brother Deepak Chahar in India's T20I squad for three matches against the West Indies beginning on August 3. The leg-spinner was in good form for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 and here MyKhel looks at various angles of the Rahul Chahar story.

1. Who is Rahul Chahar?

1. Who is Rahul Chahar?

For Mumbai Indians, Rahul picked up 13 wickets in as many games at an impressive economy of 6.555 and his average was an equally good 23.69. Rahul has played 14 first-class matches and picked up 63 wickets at 26.44 including 6 five-wicket hauls while in 24 List-A games he has bagged 42 wickets at 24.52. He is averaging 23.33 in T20 matches with 27 scalps from 16 matches. Both Rahul and Deepak are from Agra and were initiated into cricket through backyard and street cricket in the historical town.

2. The Deepak Chahar story

2. The Deepak Chahar story

The medium pacer has already played an ODI and T20I for India. And he was vastly impressive for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, taking 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.90. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni often used him upfront in the Power Plays and Chahar often bowled his quota of 4 overs at a stretch. He seldom disappointed taking wickets and played a big role in Super Kings reaching the IPL final this year.

3. The band of brothers

3. The band of brothers

Deepak and Rahul Chahar will be in the squad to tour West Indies and they have already entered a selected and rare club of siblings appearing for India in international matches. Other pairs are Mohhinder and Surinder Amarnath, Irfan and Yousuf Pathan and Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

4. The tour to Windies

4. The tour to Windies

India's tour of the West Indies will begin with a three-match T20I series starting August 3. The teams will then play three ODIs and two Test matches between August 8-30. The two Test matches will be part of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

More DEEPAK CHAHAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue