Rahul Chahar makes India debut; know the 4 youngest debutantes for Men in Blue

By
Guyana, August 6: Rahul Chahar got his India cap from skipper Virat Kohli to become latest player to don the national colours. The third T20I against West Indies here on Tuesday (August 6) became all the more memorable for Rahul, a leg-spinner, as his cousin Deepak Chahar, a pacer, found a place in the playing XI.

But the 20-year-old Rahul is not the youngest player to make T20I debut for India. Checkout the following list to find out the Young Turks.

1. Washington Sundar - 18 years and 80 days

Rahul's team-mate achieved the feat back in 2017 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

2. Rishabh Pant - 19 years and 120 days

Pant too made his T20 debut in the same year - 2017 - and his moment under sun came against England at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

3. Ishant Sharma - 19 years and 152 days

The lanky India pacer achieved the honour way back in 2008 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket ground, a series that saw him bowling a wonderful over against Ricky Ponting.

4 Rahul Chahar - 20 years and 2 days

Rahul made his T20I and India debut against West Indies at Providence, Guyana, and took the wicket of Windies skipper Craig Brathwaite. He went for a few runs but he has a long road as Rahul had showed for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 23:33 [IST]
