Rahul Chahar makes India debut; know the 4 youngest debutantes for Men in Blue

1. Washington Sundar - 18 years and 80 days

Rahul's team-mate achieved the feat back in 2017 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

2. Rishabh Pant - 19 years and 120 days

Pant too made his T20 debut in the same year - 2017 - and his moment under sun came against England at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

3. Ishant Sharma - 19 years and 152 days

The lanky India pacer achieved the honour way back in 2008 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket ground, a series that saw him bowling a wonderful over against Ricky Ponting.

4 Rahul Chahar - 20 years and 2 days

Rahul made his T20I and India debut against West Indies at Providence, Guyana, and took the wicket of Windies skipper Craig Brathwaite. He went for a few runs but he has a long road as Rahul had showed for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.