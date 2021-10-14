Rahul Dravid likely to be appointed Team India's interim coach for home series against New Zealand: Report

It is now being reported that the board isn't going to appoint a candidate in a haste. So for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, the BCCI is likely to appoint former India captain Rahul Dravid as an interim coach.

Dravid - who is the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and coached India's limited-overs side on the tour of Sri Lanka in July this year - was BCCI's first choice as a full-time coach. However, the former captain refused the offer as he didn't want to travel too much.

While explaining the reason behind the delay in the application for the new coach, a BCCI official told The Indian Express, "We wanted the candidate whom we feel is best suited for the job to agree first (to apply for the job)."

"We don't want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and for the candidates too. So it's better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be interim coach," the official added further.

The tenure of India's bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also comes to an end after the T20 WC.

The multi-format series between India and New Zealand will kick off the international cricket season at home. Team India will host New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests at home, starting November 17.

The opening T20I will be held on November 17 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The second T20I will be held played at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on October 19. While the third and final T20I will be played at iconic Eden Gardens on November 21.

The first Test between the two sides will begin from November 25 at Kanpur's Green Park. While the second Test will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.